Drivers receive their vaccines as part of the Grab‘s ‘Vacc to Normal’ campaign at its newly launched vaccination facility at the Wilcon IT hub in Makati City on Sept. 1, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The government is studying the possible COVID-19 vaccination of the 12 to 17 age group by the middle of October, an official said on Wednesday, as coronavirus infections hit more children.

The Philippines has about 23.75 million COVID-19 shots on hand and around 20 million more jabs are set to arrive until the first week of October, noted vaccine "czar" Carlito Galvez Jr.

To use up these shots, authorities need to administer some 800,000 vaccine doses a day. On the average, 400,000 to 500,000 shots are given daily, Galvez said in a taped meeting with President Rodrigo Duterte.

"We are experiencing saturation point in NCR and other cities. Meaning, parang nagmi-meet na po, sir, 'yong demand at saka 'yung supply; meaning, kailangan na po nating mag-open ng other sectors," he told the President.

(We are experiencing saturation point in NCR and other cities, meaning the demand and supply appear to be meeting, and meaning, we need to open the vaccination to other sectors.)

"We are proposing, Mr. President, to open up the vaccination for children by mid of October," added Galvez, who also serves as chief implementer of the National Task Force Against COVID-19.

The vaccine supply, he said, would be enough to cover some 12 million children between 12 and 17 years old.

"Pero ang recommendation po natin, mauna muna po 'yung mga may comorbidities at saka po 'yung mga anak po ng mga healthcare workers," Galvez said.

(But our recommendation is to prioritize those with comorbidities and the children of healthcare workers.)

The Philippine drug regulator has cleared the COVID-19 vaccines of Moderna and Pfizer for children aged 12 and up.



The Philippines is fighting one of Asia's worst coronavirus outbreaks, with infections crossing 2.4 million on Tuesday and overall deaths topping 37,000.

Government aims to inoculate 70 percent of the country's 109 people before the year ends to achieve herd immunity and safely reopen the economy. At least 19 million people have been fully vaccinated so far.