MANILA—Former Pasig City Rep. Robert "Dodot" Jaworski Jr. will run as Pasig vice mayor and form a tandem with Mayor Vico Sotto in the 2022 elections, ABS-CBN News has learned.

Sotto and Jaworski have been in talks to form a partnership since earlier this year, a source told ABS-CBN News.

Jaworski, a former basketball player, served as Pasig representative from 2004 to 2007. He ran for mayor in 2007 but lost to Sotto's predecessor, Bobby Eusebio.

Sotto, 32, defeated Eusebio in the 2019 midterm elections, ending the decades-long rule of the political dynasty in Pasig.

Jaworski visited the Pasig City Hall earlier this week, but has yet to comment on his vice mayoralty bid.

In 2019, Sotto did not have a vice mayoralty candidate.

Pasig Rep. Roman Romulo earlier said that unlike in 2019, they prefer to have a full lineup in the upcoming polls.

"Kailangan mayroon tayong line up na eksakto lang at dapat tindigan natin," he earlier told ABS-CBN News.

(We need a line up that is fair and a line up that we can endorse confidently.)

"Gusto natin makapag-endorso ng eksakto. Kung 12 councilors tayo, dose din ang gusto natin," he said.

(We want to endorse an exact number. If we have 12 councilors, we also want to endorse 12 councilors.)

Romulo's nephew, Simon Romulo-Tantoco, is reportedly gunning for a post in Pasig's city council.