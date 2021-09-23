According to the Philippine Carabao Center, the vending machine will be made available to the public by October. Photo from the PCC.

MANILA - Craving for locally-made dairy products? The Philippine Carabao Center (PCC) has you covered.

The Nueva Ecija-based center last week unveiled a 24/7 vending machine featuring ready-to-drink fresh carabao milk, in a move seen to boost local products and make it accessible to a wider range of consumers.

"Ito ay kapaki-pakinabang lalo na sa mga kababayan na nais tumangkilik sa produkto ng mga magsasaka nguni’t laging napag-aabutan ng oras ng pagsasara o sa mga umiiwas na makihalubilo sa maraming tao dulot ng pandemiya," the center said.

(This will be useful for Filipinos who want to patronize our farmer's products but are unable to because stores are already closed. This is also for those who do not want to go to crowded stores amid the pandemic.)

According to PCC, the vending machine will be made available to the public by October.

It was not mentioned though where these vendos will be located.

The carabao's milk is available in original and chocolate flavors, based on the photos released.

The vending machine was created with the help of the Department of Science and Technology; Philippine Council for Agriculture, Aquatic, and Natural Resources Research and Development; OneStorePh; and Central Luzon State University-Central Luzon Agriculture and Resources Research and Development Consortium.

At a Senate hearing last year, the PCC said the Philippines produces 0.6 percent of the country's total demand for dairy, while it imports the remaining 99.4 percent.

