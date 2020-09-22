US envoy to PH says US, PH relations to grow stronger

MANILA - Outgoing US Ambassador to the Philippines Sung Kim is optimistic that Philippine-US relations will “grow even stronger” as he ended his tour of duty in Manila.

“It was an honor and privilege to have worked with Sec. @teddyboylocsin, the DFA, and all our Philippine partners. The U.S.-Philippine relationship as #FriendsPartnersAllies will grow even stronger in the years ahead,” Kim said in a tweet.

During Kim’s farewell call Monday, DFA Secretary Teodoro Locsin, Jr. thanked him for his “commitment to the Philippines-United States alliance, including through the return of the Balangiga bells” and support for AFP modernization program.

“The Secretary noted that many other important milestones that served to further strengthen Philippines-US bilateral relations characterized Ambassador Kim’s tour of duty in the Philippines,” the DFA said in a press release.

“Secretary Locsin and Ambassador Kim agreed to continue with planned future engagements that aim to strengthen the already robust Philippines-United States Alliance through close cooperation in the areas of defense and security, economics and trade, and people-to-people links,” it said.