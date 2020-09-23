Social media accounts na konektado sa militar, pulis, 'winalis' ng Facebook

MAYNILA - Tinanggal ng Facebook ang mga social media account na umano’y konektado sa militar at pulis sa paglabag sa mga polisiya ng social media giant.

Nasa 57 Facebook accounts, 31 Facebook pages, at 20 Instagram accounts na galing umano sa isang network sa bansa ang inalis sa social media platform, ayon kay Facebook Head of Security Policy Nathaniel Gleicher, dahil sa umano’y "coordinated inauthentic behavior" o manipulation campaign.

Natuklasan din nila umano na konektado ang Facebook group sa Philippine National Police at sa Armed Forces of the Philippines, maging sa mga indibidwal na may koneksiyon din sa pulis at militar.

"We are attributing this network to the Philippine military and Philippine Police. In particular, we found links behind this network that connected to both these organizations and individuals associated with these organizations," ani Facebook Head of Security Policy Nathaniel Gleicher.

Nakatutok ang ginamit na network sa local news events, politika, mga aktibidad kontra terorismo, at pagbabatikos sa komunismo, sa mga aktibista at sa mga miyembro ng oposisyon at iba pa, ayon pa kay Gleicher.

Para kay Cristina Palabay, secretary-general ng grupong Karapatan, malaking bagay ang desisyong ginawa ng Facebook.

Madalas umanong kaumpugan ng AFP ang grupong Karapatan sa mga social media post.

"Pinatitibay nito ang malaking tanong, na ginagamit ang pampublikong pondo, pondo natin, pondo ng mamayan, para sa mga ganitong klase ng paninira at disinformation sa mga aktibista, doon sa mga iba’t-ibang grupo o miyembro ng oposisyon na nagbo-voice out ng kritisismo sa administrasyon na ito," ani Palabay.

Humihingi naman si House Deputy Minority Leader at Bayan Muna Rep. Carlos Zarate ng imbestigasyon sa Kongreso lalo’t Kongreso din aniya ang nag-apruba sa pondo ng mga ahensiyang sangkot sa National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC).

"Congress should also investigate these fake FB accounts because public funds may have been used to bankroll these operations as these accounts have been traced to have connections to the AFP and PNP and their operations intensified when the NTF-ELCAC was in full swing. Congress was also the one who approved these budget," ani Zarate.

Hindi pinangalanan ng Facebook ang mga account na inalis. Pero umalma si Presidential Communications Operations Office Undersecretary Joel Egco sa kaniyang Facebook post.

"It is revolting when FB took down the page of Hands Off Our Children and other legitimate advocacy pages as a result of a 'witch hunt' it launched against supposed accounts with 'inauthentic behaviors,'" ani Egco.

Sa isang pahayag sinabi naman ni Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque na wala naman daw silang magagawa sa desisyon ng Facebook. Sana lang aniya, maging maingat ang Facebook sa mga aksiyon para hindi ito pagdudahan na may kinikilingan.

"[This is] a matter we leave to the sound judgment and discretion of the popular global social networking company… We hope the social media giant would exercise prudence in all its actions to remove any doubt of bias given its power, influence and reach,” ani Roque.

Kapwa namang humarap sa media sina PNP Chief Gen. Camilo Cascolan at Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief Gen. Gilbert Gapay na nagsabing sumusunod naman ang kanilang organisasyon sa mga patakaran ng Facebook.

"I would just like to inform everyone that all the social media accounts of the AFP are up and running. Hindi naman sila kasama doon mga na-take down but this development also counted us to review yung mga personnel accounts ng ating mga personnel and remind them of the policies natin and the etiquette and do’s and dont’s on what to post on social media. Okay lang naman yan basta we follow the rules," ani Gapay.

"As far as we are concerned, official FB pages of the PNP and those in the lower units remain compliant with the standards and we continue to serve this purpose along this objective," ani Cascolan.

Hinamon din ni Zarate ang Facebook na ilantad ang mga pangalan ng mga sangkot na Facebook account kung pondo ng bayan ang ginamit para sa pagpapatakbo nito.

"The people also need to know these specific accounts that are spreading fake news and disinformation because taxpayers' money may have been used to fund these accounts," ani Zarate. — Ulat ni Jorge Cariño, ABS-CBN News