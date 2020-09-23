Pinay can still appeal ruling on HK live-in policy: migrant workers' group

MANILA - The Court of Appeals in Hong Kong has ruled against the case filed by a Filipino domestic worker challenging the government’s requirement that migrant domestic workers must live with their employers.

But Eman Villanueva, Secretary General of the United Filipinos in Hong Kong, said that the case could still be elevated to the Court of Final Appeals.

“We will have to talk with them kung ipu-pursue ang challenge hanggang sa (if they will pursue up to the) Court of Final Appeals,” said Villanueva.

Villanueva said Filipino Nancy Almorin Lubiano challenged the mandatory rule for domestic workers to live with their employers, saying this is a threat to helpers’ fundamental rights.

"Hindi namin alam kung 'yung (We don't know with the) legal team if they are planning to appeal it again doon sa Court of Final Appeals,” Villanueva said in an interview on TeleRadyo on Wednesday morning.

He pointed out that many employers could not provide suitable space for their domestic workers as they too are crammed inside their small flats.

Villanueva said they are not asking that the live-in requirement be scrapped, but only to make this optional.



“Ang sinasabi lang nila kapag daw inallow na mag live out ang mga migrant domestic workers ay magiging kakompetensiya na daw ito ng mga local domestic workers na hindi rin naman namin maintindihan why, paano,” he said.

(They're saying if they allow migrant domestic workers to live out, this will be competition for local domestic workers, and we don't understand how.)

He said local domestic workers work part-time, unlike migrant domestic workers who are always working full-time.