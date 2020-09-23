Iloilo City Hall on 3-day lockdown after 33 employees test positive for COVID-19

Employees of the Iloilo City Hall undergo nasal swabbing as part of mass testing ordered by Mayor Jerry Treñas. The City Hall was placed under a 3-day lockdown beginning Wednesday, September 23, 2020, after 33 employees from the City Treasurer’s Office tested positive for COVID-19. Photo from the Facebook page of Iloilo City Emergency Operations Center

MANILA— The Iloilo City Hall was placed on a 3-day lockdown starting Wednesday after 33 of its employees tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019.

Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas said the employees diagnosed with COVID-19 are all from the City Treasurer’s Office.

“We decided para maging safe ang lahat, i-test na lang lahat. So we are doing mass testing today, tomorrow and Friday,” Treñas said in an interview on TeleRadyo.

(We decided to test everyone to be safe.)

The mass testing will also ensure that only employees cleared of COVID-19 are allowed to go back to work next week.

The mayor was among those swabbed on Wednesday.

Iloilo City is under a modified general community quarantine. But COVID-19 cases continue to increase in the past days.

A total of 13 barangays are also currently under total lockdown.

“Two days ago we had about 62 positive patients, and for yesterday, we had 37 more or less, cases continue to go up. We just want to make sure the transmission will already stop with this total lockdown,” he said.

The local government will also conduct contact tracing of close contacts of positive patients in 13 barangays.

“Hopefully, before the end of the week all the results will be out,” he said.

Meanwhile, Treñas said they continue to accept returning overseas Filipino workers and stranded individuals as long as they are tested and quarantined.