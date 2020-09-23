House of Representatives COVID-19 cases now at 79

MANILA - The House of Representatives on Wednesday reported another COVID-19 case, raising its total to 79.

An employee from the Protocol and Special Affairs Service tested positive for the coronavirus who last reported for work on Sep. 10, said Secretary General Jose Luis Montales.

The staff developed symptoms after being exposed to his virus patient mother, who is not an employee of the chamber, according to Montales.

There are currently 13 active cases of COVID-19 in the House of Representatives, Montales said.

The Philippines as of Tuesday reported 291,789 cases of COVID-19, with 5,049 deaths and 230,643 recoveries.