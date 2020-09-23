Government aims to deploy 50,000 more contact tracers on Oct. 1: Año

MANILA - Government aims to deploy an additional 50,000 contact tracers on Oct. 1 in a bid to prevent further spread of COVID-19, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said Wednesday.

Contact tracers will be deployed to areas severely hit by the virus, according to Año, citing as an example Quezon City, which he said has the most cases in Metro Manila.

"Hindi komo ikaw ay sa probinsiya na itong na-hire ay dun ka lang. 'Yung flexibility at mobility (kailangan) para sigurado marami tayo ilalagay sa mga lugar na mas nangangailangan," he said in a virtual press briefing.

(Although you were hired in a particular province does not mean you'll stay there. Flexibility and mobility is needed so we can ensure to have more contact tracers placed in areas where they are needed.)

"Ang target natin is Oct. 1 mag-start na sila ng work nila. 'Yun din ang period na mare-release ang budget sa'tin."

(Our target is for them to start work on Oct. 1. That's also the period our budget will be released.)

Applicants will train under the local government academy at the Philippine Public Safety College, Interior Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya earlier said.

The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority is also offering free courses on contact tracing, according to Año.

"Ang training nila dito ay maikli lang 'yung theoretical. Maski nandun sa deployment nila puwede 'yung on-the-job or on-the-site training sapagka't organized naman ang contact tracing teams natin," he said.

(Their theoretical training will be short. Once they're deployed they can undergo on-the-job or on-the-site training because our contact tracing teams are organized.)

The deadline for submission of applications to local governments is set on September 23.