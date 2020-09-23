Galvez: 3.2 million Filipinos tested for COVID-19

MANILA - National Action Plan against COVID-19 Chief Implementer Carlito Galvez Jr. said 3.2 million Filipinos, or 2.9 percent of the population, have been tested for the coronavirus..

"Dahil sa agresibong testing na ginagawa natin ngayon, umabot na po sa 3.2 million na Pilipino ang ating na-test mula nang magsimula ang epidemya," Galvez said in a virtual press briefing Wednesday.

He said the country’s average testing output is currently at 36,000 per day.

As of September 21, 2020, there are 130 accredited COVID-19 testing laboratories in the country and over 90 labs are applying for accreditation.

The Philippines also has 25,879 contact tracing teams composed of 229,086 contact tracers.

“These teams were able to trace 94% of all close contacts of confirmed cases,” Galvez said.

“Matapos maaprubahan ang Bayanihan to Recover as One, nabigyan ang DILG ng pondo upang maka-hire ng karagdagang 50,000 contact tracers,” he added.

Galvez also clarified that while 1:37 is the ideal close contact tracing ratio, the country’s target at least until October is just 1:20.

“Ang target pa rin ay yung tinatawag na Magalong formula na 1:37. Dahil nakikita natin na may kahinaan pa ang ating LGU, ang kanilang average ngayon ay 1:5, 1:10, 1:15. Ang sinasabi namin na 1:20 is para at least ang target natin ngayon with this coming month and coming week,” he explained.

Over 1,000 additional COVID-19 dedicated beds are expected to be ready by November. The government, meanwhile, rented 30 hotels in NCR, Regions 3 and 4a to augment the mega quarantine facilities. A total of 27,074 COVID positive patients were isolated in facilities.