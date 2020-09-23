Facebook urged to practice 'prudence' following removal of military, police-linked accounts

MANILA - Malacañang said Wednesday social media giant Facebook should practice "prudence" in its actions, following a disclosure that it removed accounts linked to the military and police due to policy violations.

"We hope the social media giant would exercise prudence in all its actions to remove any doubt of bias given its power, influence and reach," according to a statement posted on the official page of the Office of the Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque.

The statement said any action by the social media platform is based on its "sound judgment and discretion." The office is also one with Facebook "in advocating the truth and dismissing disinformation," it said.

Facebook on Wednesday removed pages, accounts and profiles from 2 networks due to coordinated inauthentic behavior. Players behind one of the networks, it said, have links to the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine National Police.

In a statement, the AFP said all its official accounts remain up and running and that it upholds "truth" in its social media pages.

The PNP, meanwhile, said its official accounts comply with standards. However, it disowned "unofficial" and unathorized actions by its personnel.