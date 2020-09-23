COVID-19 deaths among Filipinos abroad now at 785; total cases up to 10,419

MANILA— The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 climbed to 10,419 Wednesday with 2 new additional cases recorded, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

Only 3,005, however, are currently being treated for the disease as 6,629 of those infected have recovered, and 785 have died.

The DFA reported 6 new fatalities and no new recovery on Tuesday.

Figures today show 2 new confirmed cases and 6 new fatalities due to COVID-19 among Filipinos in the Americas, Europe, and Middle East. Meanwhile, no new recoveries were recorded. (1/2)@teddyboylocsin pic.twitter.com/1z6nXKnevH — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) September 23, 2020

Those undergoing treatment for COVID-19 are broken down as follows by region: 332 in the Asia Pacific, 190 in Europe, 2,316 in the Middle East and Africa, and 167 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, the novel coronavirus has so far sickened 291,789 people. The tally includes 5,049 deaths, 230,643 recoveries, and 56,097 active cases.

— With a report from Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News