Abolishing Ombudsman office will open floodgates to corruption: Morales

MANILA - Former Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales on Wednesday said abolishing the Office of the Ombudsman will open the floodgates to more corruption, alleging as well that the current chief graftbuster's policy is to dismiss complaints..

Current Ombudsman Samuel Martires has floated the idea of abolishing the office as he lamented that investigators "cannot gather enough evidence because nobody would like to testify."

“To abolish the office will open floodgates to the commission of more corrupt activities. Allegedly, his policy is to dismiss complaints,” Carpio Morales said in a statement

Morales also stressed the importance of documentary evidence such as government officials' Statements of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALN) which the current Ombudsman has refused to release.

“Testimonial evidence is not the only evidence to build up a case,” Morales said.

Martires recently ordered that access to SALNs be restricted only for official investigations, by court order, or upon authority from officials themselves.