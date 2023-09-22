Vog afflicts southern Metro Manila

A haze hovers over Quezon City as volcanic smog or vog from Taal Volcano affects the southern parts of Metro Manila. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Volcanic smog or vog from Taal Volcano has affected the southern parts of Metro Manila Friday, prompting some local governments to suspend classes.

PAGASA weather forecaster Rhea Torres said that based on present data, the wind is coming from the northeast with volcanic smog possibly affecting the southern portion of Metro Manila.

"Take note may sulfuric content ang hangin. Hazardous po ito lalo na sa mga may sakit sa baga. Dapat magdala ng face mask," she said in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview.

She added that rainfall could also help dissipate the volcanic smog.

In its latest bulletin, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said vog has been affecting the Taal Region since the first week of September 2023 as an average of 3,402 tons a day of volcanic sulfur dioxide or SO2 gas emission has been degassed from Taal Volcano for the month.

Phivolcs said it monitored continuous upwelling at the Taal Main Crater Lake, generating steam plumes that rose 2,400-meters high before drifting to the west-northwest.

The agency also detected 4,569 tons/day of volcanic sulfur dioxide or SO2 gas emission from the Taal Main Crater on Thursday.

"Satellite monitors have also detected a large cloud of SO2 over and stretching west of Taal Lake (Thursday)," it said.

PAGASA said the Intertropical Convergence Zone continues to affect Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, bringing cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms.