Palace shortens gov't work on Sept. 25 for Family Week

MANILA — Malacañang has suspended government work in the executive branch on Sept. 25, Monday, from 3 p.m. in observance of National Family Week.

In signing Memorandum Circular No. 32, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin encouraged government employees in the executive branch to also "fully support the programs and activities relative to the observance of Family Week, as organized by the National Committee on the Filipino Family."

Agencies or offices involved in the delivery of basic and health services, including disaster preparedness and response would still continue operations and render their tasks.

“The suspension of work in all branches of government, in independent commissions or bodies, and in the private sector is encouraged, so as to afford all Filipino families the full opportunity to celebrate the 31st National Family Week," the memorandum read.

Proclamation No. 60 (s. 1992) declared every last week of September as Family Week.