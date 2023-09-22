Metro Manila smog not related to Taal Volcano: Phivolcs

A haze hovers over the metro as viewed from Quezon City on September 22, 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

PAGASA: Weather in Metro Manila, Calabarzon 'conducive for haze or smog formation'

MANILA (UPDATE) — The smog hovering over parts of Metro Manila "is not related" to activity from Taal Volcano, Phivolcs said on Friday.

In a message to reporters, the agency said the volcanic smog or vog was drifting west-southwest of the Taal Volcano, "so [it is] not going toward Metro Manila."

"The vog was over areas on the western side of Taal Volcano," Phivolcs said.

Based on its vog advisory on Thursday afternoon, Phivolcs said volcanic smog has lingered over the Taal Region "since the first week of September."

"Phivolcs reminds the public that Alert Level 1 prevails over Taal Volcano, which means that it is still in abnormal condition and should not be interpreted to have ceased unrest nor ceased the threat of eruptive activity," he added.

'HEAVY VEHICULAR EMISSIONS'

In a statement, the environment department's Environmental Management Bureau said their real-time quality monitoring tools "indicate heightened alert in some parts of Metro Manila, due primarily attributed to emissions from heavy vehicular traffic, especially during rush hour."

"Air quality varies in time and places and can change anytime depending on pollution sources and meteorological factors. DENR-EMB will continue to monitor air quality," the statement read.

Weather bureau PAGASA, for its part, said the the weather in Metro Manila, Calabarzon, and parts of Central Luzon is "conducive for haze or smog formation."

"This occurs when very small particles get trapped close to the surface due to the presence of a thermal inversion, high humidity, and calm wind conditions."

PAGASA described this as a "thermal inversion" which happens when the atmosphere's layers "do not mix, causing aerosols to get trapped."

"Usually, the inversion disappears later in the day as heat from the sun allows the mixing of the air, allowing the aerosols to disperse. However, cloudy conditions may reduce surface heating, allowing the haze to persist.:

Meanwhile, Calabarzon's Office of Civil Defense (OCD) said they are monitoring the potential increase of Taal Volcano's sulfur emission.

OCD-Calabarzon's operations chief Randy Dela Paz said some illnesses have been recorded linked to the "[inhalation] of the Taal volcanic smog." He did not elaborate.

The vog persisted in parts of Batangas, which started 2 to 3 weeks ago, Dela Paz said.

"Ito ang katanungan na ating inaalam sa ating Phivolcs, itong extent ng ating vog, sa katunayan mamayang 10 a.m., magkakaroon kami ng pagpupulong kasama ang Phivolcs at iba't ibang ahensya ng pamahalaan sa [Disaster Risk Reduction and Management] council in order to clear out and find out yung extent ng vog," Dela Paz said over Teleradyo Serbisyo.

The official said they were coordinating with the environment department's Environmental Management Bureau regarding their air quality monitoring given the threats of the vog.

Several schools in Calabarzon and in southern parts of Metro Manila already suspended classes due to the vog.

Pulmonary critical care specialist Dr. Julbert Benedicto earlier warned sulfuric content and dust particles from the vog could cause respiratory problems.