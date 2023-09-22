Kin of missing sabungeros vow to continue fight for justice

Relatives leave a building after meeting with Justice Secretary Crispin Remulla in his office inside the Department of Justice on January 13, 2023. More than a year has passed since the sabungeros went missing as families continue to seek justice. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — The families of missing "sabungeros" or cockfight enthusiasts on Friday said they are keen on attaining justice for their sons, brothers, and relatives despite the desistance of other families whose cases are now in court.

The families met with Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla, and said they would not budge amid stories of being offered settlement money.

“Dapat nga po bigyan na ng hustisya ng korte yung mga mahal namin sa buhay,” said Gerald Legaspi whose brother went missing in Sta. Cruz, Laguna.

Some of the families are still hoping that their missing loved ones are still alive.

“Sana pero iniisip ko sa tagal na ano na yan, na nawala, parang hindi. Pero sa puso ko bilang ina, buhay ang anak ko at lagi siya nagpapanaginip sa akin,” said Carmen Malaca whose son Edgar went missing in Lipa, Batangas.

Remulla said the stories of the missing sabungeros are intertwined even if they went missing in different areas.

He noted that the cellular phones of the suspects who were arraigned Thursday at the Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 40 will provide more details.

“May application for cyberwarrant sa telepono ng mga suspect na nahuli sa Case No. 1, nahuli sila sa Paranaque at ngayon ay nasa kustodiya ng CIDG (Criminal Investigation and Detection Group of the Philippine National Police),” Remulla said.

The justice chief in August raised the alarm over the possibility that some of the families of the missing “sabungeros” or cockfight enthusiasts might have already opted to settle the criminal cases they filed in court as some of them have decided to stop pursuing the cases.