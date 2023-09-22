House OKs lower 2024 budget for itself

Maintenance workers clean the facade and logo of the House of Representatives at the Batasan Complex in Quezon City on July 9, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The House of Representatives approved a budget for itself in 2024 that is around P10 billion less than its current budget.

The House ended deliberations on the proposed P28.426-billion budget of the Congress with no questions asked.

The aggregate Congress budget is around P2 billion less than the original budget proposal.

The House got the biggest budget cut at P16.170 billion in 2024 from P28.014 billion in 2023.

The Commission on Appointments also suffered a budget cut at P877.727 million in 2024 from P1.206 billion this year.

The Senate and its electoral tribunal and the House of Representatives Electoral Tribunal received bumps in the budget.

Broken down, the Senate will get P10.883 billion in 2024, the Senate Electoral Tribunal will receive P312.698 million, and the House of Representatives Electoral Tribunal has P232.508 million outlay.