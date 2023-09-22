CAAP urges airmen to avoid flying near Taal Volcano

MANILA - The civil aviation authority on Friday issued a notice to airmen (NOTAM) urging flight operators to avoid flying close to the crater of Taal volcano due to the risks of sudden explosion and ash plumes.

"Flight Operations are advised to avoid flying close to the volcano's summit as airborne ash and ballistic fragments from sudden explosions may pose hazards to aircraft," the NOTAM said.

The vertical limit mentioned in the notice from the surface is up to 10,000ft, CAAP said.

Reports of volcanic smog or vog intensified on Thursday night in Batangas, Cavite, and nearby areas prompting local governments to suspend classes due to health hazards.

Taal Volcano's unrest remains on Alert Level 1, which means it is still in abnormal conditions.

- reports from Jacque Manabat and Jessica Fenol, ABS-CBN News

