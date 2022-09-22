Princess Kiram seeks gov't support for Sabah claim

Princess Jacel Kiram of the Sulu Sultanate is asking the Philippine government to help with their sultanate’s claims.

"Now that the order has come out, dito na sana natin hihingin ang tulong ng government sa pag-enforce nito on how we can get from this ruling,” Kiram said during the Association for Philippines-China Understanding (APCU) forum Thursday.

Kiram is referring to the decision of a French arbitral court ordering the Malaysian government to pay the heirs of the Sultanate $14 billion for its violation of land lease since 1878. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has not decided on the issue.

“Ang kailangan natin is actual money so we can do something for our people in Sulu. Let’s not forget, the Sultanate of Sulu has been very kind to the Philippine Government, has been very good citizens of this country. Has always been on the side of the Philippine government,” Kiram said.

Kiram said while she understands that Marcos Jr. has a lot on his plate, there are ways to initiate the talks with the country’s Asian neighbor.

“We don’t have to have a dispute against our neighbor. We have to protect each other. Magkakampi dapat tayo. The Sultanate of Sulu is open for talks, we just have to sit down and come up with a win- win solution for the people of Malaysia and our people,” Kiram said.