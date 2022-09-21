According to the Philippine Eagle Foundation, this incident is the third recorded case of an eagle crashing into the coastal seas of Maasim town. Courtesy of Rowell Taraya

The Philippine Eagle Foundation in Davao City finished on Wednesday its necropsy of the Philippine eagle washed ashore on Monday in Brgy. Daliao in Maasim town, Sarangani.

The dead eagle was estimated to be a young female and less than 4 years old.

"This age suggests that the eagle is yet sexually immature, unpaired and without a territory. It belongs to a segment of the wild eagle population that are referred to as 'floaters' or 'surplus', eagles that wait until they are ready to mate and occupy their own territory," the PEF said.

However, the foundation bared that the eagle's state of decomposition made it difficult for them to confirm whether the bird had any illness or disease when it was alive.

It suspected that the eagle drowned.

There was also no bone fracture and abnormality seen when the x-ray scan was performed on the carcass, but the foundation found an air-gun pellet lodged inside the eagle's left thigh.

"But there was no open wound, which means the shooting happened some time ago and the wound already healed. No other body injuries were visible," PEF said.

According to the Philippine Eagle Foundation, this incident is the third recorded case of an eagle found in the coast of Maasim. Throughout Mindanao, it is the eighth such case.

The Philippine Eagle, the country's national bird and icon, is listed as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature with an estimated number of only 400 pairs left in the wild. — Report by Hernel Tocmo

RELATED VIDEO