MANILA - Various issues, including the South China Sea, will be on the agenda of the meeting between US President Joe Biden and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the White House said Thursday.

According to a senior US administration official, Biden is eager to talk to Marcos “about a range of issues”.

“And the President will be eager to talk to him about a range of issues, including obviously the state of the global economy and how it’s impacting the Philippines and how the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework can help us collectively improve the rules of the road in the Indo-Pacific. They’ll talk about the South China Sea. They’ll talk about the security relationship between the US and the Philippines and the full breadth of issues in the alliance,” the US official added.

The official added that the US government is looking forward to the meeting between the two leaders.

Marcos and Biden had spoken over the phone in May after the former won the presidential election.

Marcos is currently in the US where he spoke at at the 77th UNGA in New York, highlighting various issues, early Wednesday.

He also met with UN Secretary-General António Guterres, former United Kingdom Prime Minister Tony Blair, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

