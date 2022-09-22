LPA off Luzon develops into Tropical Depression Karding

This PAGASA photo shows the location of Tropical Depression Karding at 10:40 a.m. Thursday.

MANILA — The low pressure area east of Central Luzon has developed into a Tropical Depression Karding, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

Karding strengthened into a tropical cyclone at 8 a.m. Thursday, according to PAGASA.

"This tropical cyclone is forecast to remain a tropical depression throughout the forecast period," it added in its 11 a.m. bulletin.

PAGASA photo

Located 1,350 kilometers east of Central Luzon, Karding was packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kph and up to 55 kph gusts at 11 a.m.

It is moving eastward at 10 kph and may hit land in the vicinity of the east coast of Isabela or Cagayan on Sunday.

The weather agency also warned residents that Karding could bring heavy rains over Northern and Central Luzon beginning late Saturday.

"Under these conditions, isolated to scattered flooding (including flash floods) and rain-induced landslides are possible especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazard as identified in hazard maps," it said.

PAGASA also noted that there is a "high likelihood" that wind signal no. 1 will be hoisted over Northern Luzon and some portions of Central Luzon.

"Localities situated in the eastern portion of Northern Luzon may be placed under TCWS #1 as early as Friday evening or Saturday morning."

Meanwhile, PAGASA said Metro Manila and the rest of the country could expect cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to the southwest monsoon or habagat and localized thunderstorms.

