MANILA — Opposition lawmakers on Thursday proposed rechanneling the Department of Education's (DepEd) P150-million confidential funds, saying providing more funding to the agency's other programs would better address the needs of the sector.

Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte earlier explained the confidential funds under the DepEd's proposed 2023 budget was meant to address illegal activities targeting students.

But Albay First District Rep. Edcel Lagman said it would be better to use the amount for the DepEd's Special Education (SPED) program, which got zero allocation under the proposed budget.

"This is for the Department of Education to voluntarily realign its items of expenditure... so that they can produce the amount necessary for the education of special children," Lagman said.

Davao de Oro First District Rep. Maria Carmen Zamora, sponsor of the DepEd's budget during the House plenary deliberations, said the agency had been realigning its own funds for the past years when the SPED got zero funding.

"The department was able to look for funds internally so that it will be able to implement the SPED program," she said.

Zamora gave the same response to Camarines Sur Third District Rep. Gabriel Bordado, who sought to rectify the zero budget for SPED.

Meanwhile, Gabriela Party-list Rep. Arlene Brosas and Kabataan Rep. Raoul Manuel want the confidential funds spent on child protection instead.

Brosas said the funding could also provide thousands of armchairs and millions of textbooks to schools, thus addressing the learning crisis.

Zamora noted the suggestion of her fellow lawmakers.

Brosas said she was also concerned that the funds would be used to allow security personnel inside schools.

"Nakakabahala po na ninormalisa natin yung pagpasok ng pulis at militar na may mga dala pang baril sa loob ng paaralan," she said.

(It's concerning how we are normalizing the entry of cops and military personnel with guns inside our schools.)

"If we're referring to PNP, they are our peacekeepers they are mandated to ensure peace and order in the community, and that includes our school," Zamora said.

