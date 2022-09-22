RAMMB/US NOAA/Himawari 8

MANILA — Karding intensified further into a tropical storm on Thursday, PAGASA said, as it warned that some areas in northern and central Luzon could be placed under wind signal 3.

Karding was spotted 1,320 kilometers east northeast of northern Luzon, packing maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour near the center and up to 80 kph gusts, PAGASA said in its 5 p.m. bulletin.

The weather agency said Karding might intensify further and become a severe tropical storm before making landfall.

"Karding" may bring heavy rains over northern and central Luzon from late Saturday or Sunday morning, which may trigger isolated to scattered flooding (including flash floods) and landslides, PAGASA said.

"Localities situated in the eastern portions of Northern and Central Luzon may be placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 as early as Friday evening or Saturday early morning," the bureau warned.

"The highest possible wind signal that may be hoisted is TCWS No. 3," it said.

Under signal 1, 39 to 61 kph winds may leave minor damage on dilapidated structures and cause minimal disruption to public transportation. Signal 3 means 89 to 117 kph winds may knock down power, cause minor roof damage on well-constructed houses, and break small trees.

Karding may make landfall along the east coast of Isabela or Cagayan on Sunday. It will then cross the rugged terrain of northern Luzon before emerging over the West Philippine Sea on Monday, PAGASA said.

