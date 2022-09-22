Commuters queue to ride the bus carousel system from the Monumento station on Epifanio Delos Santos Avenue (EDSA) on September 14, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File



MANILA — The Philippines recorded 2,702 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, according to the Department of Health (DOH).

This raised the country's total COVID-19 cases so far to 3,929,819.

Thirty-eight new deaths were also recorded, raising the total number of people in the country who succumbed to the respiratory disease to 62,695.

ABS-CBN Data Analytics Team head Edson Guido said the number of active cases continued to increase, now at 28,030.

Those who recovered from the illness reached 3,839,094.

Of the newly reported infections, 1,315 are from Metro Manila.

The positivity rate from Sept. 18 to 21 is at 14.9 percent, Guido added.

From Sept. 12 to 18, the country recorded an average of 2,101 daily infections, which is 4 percent lower compared to the previous week.

Of the new infections that week, seven or 0.05 percent were severe and critical.

As of Sunday, 772 or 10 percent of the total COVID-19 admissions in the country were in those conditions, the DOH said.

Up to 637 or 24.1 percent of 2,638 intensive care unit beds for COVID-19 patients were occupied. Meanwhile, the non-ICU bed utilization rate was at 28.9 percent.

At least 72.9 million people in the country have been fully vaccinated against the respiratory disease, of whom 18.9 million have received their booster shots.

The World Health Organization said that the number of newly reported COVID-19 cases globally has dropped dramatically, urging the world to seize the opportunity to end the pandemic.

Newly reported cases of the disease, which has killed millions since being identified in late 2019, last week fell to the lowest level since March 2020, said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

"We have never been in a better position to end the pandemic," he told reporters. "We are not there yet, but the end is in sight."

While US President Joe Biden said in an interview aired Sunday that the COVID-19 pandemic in his country is over, such is not the case in the Philippines, according to an infectious diseases specialist.

Dr. Rontgene Solante said Monday there is still a continuing community transmission of coronavirus in the Philippines.

- with a report from Agence France-Presse

