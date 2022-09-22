A BPO employee receives his COVID-19 booster shot at Rockwell Business Center in Mandaluyong City on Sept. 7, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippines has revised its vaccination target for COVID-19 booster dose for the first 100 days of the Marcos administration, the Department of Health said Thursday.

The government's target under the "PinasLakas" campaign was 50 percent or 23 million individuals by Oct. 8.

"Due to the pace at which our booster vaccination is going, we have adjusted our target only for the first 100 days (Oct. 8) to 30%. Even so, this does not mean we will be lax in our efforts and settle for just reaching 30%," DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a statement.

She said the target remains at 50 percent by the end of the year.

"In fact, some regions such as NCR have already achieved our target of 50 percent booster vaccination coverage," she added.

As of Sept. 18, some 2,708,323 individuals have received their first booster dose under the "PinasLakas" campaign, data from DOH showed.

Meanwhile, only 31,939 out of 1.07 million target senior citizens or those belonging to A2 category were given booster jabs under the program.

"We are doubling down on our campaign to reach and even surpass our target of 30% by Oct 8 and 50% by the end of the year," Vergeire said.

"This is why we are working with our different government agencies to target specific sectors and encourage people to get vaccinated by providing incentives," she added.

Vergeire called on the public to participate in the campaign.

"The government can keep developing new strategies to boost vaccination coverage but we still won't reach our targets if our fellow Filipinos do not get vaccinated," she said.

"Meaning, it is up to each and every one of us if we will reach these targets."

To date, around 72.9 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated. Of the figure, some 19 million have received their first booster dose, while almost 2.7 million have received their second booster shots.

The Philippines rolled out its vaccination program against COVID-19 in March 2021, more than a year after it logged its first coronavirus case.

Amid low uptake of booster shots, a special vaccination campaign against the virus will be carried out on Sept. 26-30.

