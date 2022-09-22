Teachers gather wet desktop computers as they transfer school equipment at the Bote Integrated School in Bato, Catanduanes on Nov. 9, 2020, days after super typhoon Rolly hit. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — A resolution filed at the House of Representatives seeks to mandate government agencies to build disaster-resilient school buildings in coastal areas across the country, a lawmaker said Thursday.

House basic education committee chairman Rep. Roman Romulo said House Resolution No. 289 urges the public works and education departments to come up with a standard design for disaster-resilient schools.

The move will minimize repairs in school buildings in the aftermath of storms, Romulo said.

"Kailangan talaga siguraduhin na natin, kahit papaano minimum na 'yong repairs, kailangan disaster-resilient talaga 'yong mga paaralan natin sa mga lugar na coastal at kung saan dumadaan 'yong bagyo," he said at a televised public briefing.

(We need to ensure minimum repairs in our schools, we need our schools in coastal areas and areas that are frequently visited by storms to be disaster-resilient.)

The resolution, authored by Dinagat Islands Rep. Alan Ecleo, is pending at the committee level.

One of the most vulnerable nations to the impacts of climate change, the Philippines is hit by an average of 20 storms every year.