The Davao City Government on Wednesday released guidelines allowing the voluntary wearing of face masks outdoor, but reiterated the continued implementation of the minimum public health standards.

Executive Order No. 3 series of 2022, signed by Mayor Sebastian Duterte, adopts the guidelines as prescribed under Presidential EO No. 3.

"The voluntary wearing of face masks in open spaces and non-crowded outdoor areas with good ventilation, is hereby, allowed, provided that not fully vaccinated individuals, senior citizens, and immunocompromised individuals are highly encouraged to wear their masks, and physical distancing will be observed at all times," the EO read.

However, face masks must still be worn in indoor private or public establishments, including all public transportation.

The public also must wear face masks in outdoor activities or areas where physical distancing cannot be maintained.

"The minimum public health standards (MPHS) intended to effectively prevent and minimize the spread of COVID-19 in the city shall continue to be implemented consistent with the principles of shared accountability, evidence-based decision-making, socioeconomic, equity, and rights-based approach," the directive read.

The Davao City Police Office, Task Force Davao, City Health Office, as well as the barangay officials, other law enforcers, and designated city officials are mandated to continue ensuring the mandatory wearing of face masks in indoor public places.

Last week, DCPO said they already stopped apprehending those who are not wearing a face mask outdoors as they focus its enforcement in indoor areas.

From January to September this year, DCPO issued citation tickets to more than 13,000 face mask violators. — Report by Hernel Tocmo

