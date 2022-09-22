

Isang araw matapos ang paggunita sa ika-50 taon ng deklarasyon ng Martial Law sa bansa, tinalakay ng mga mamamahayag ang kampanya at adbokasiya ng grupo para labanan ang fake news, disinformation at misinformation.

Muling nagsagawa ng public forum ang Philippine Press Institute o PPI na dinaluhan ng ilang opisyal ng gobyerno at ng Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas o KBP.

Binigyang diin ni Atty. Eugene Rodriguez ng Office of the Press Secretary (OPS) ang naunang pahayag ni Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles kung saan hinihikayat aniya ng Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ang publiko na samahan sila sa gobyerno na labananan ang pagkalat ng mga maling impormasyon.

Sabi pa ni Rodriguez, pinaplantsa na rin ng OPS ang kanilang “One Messaging policy" para sa mas maayos na information dissemination ng gobyerno.

“Yes the government is very much interested in fighting misinformation and disinformation during the Marcos administration and I think the president himself has also said that and the OPS has been trying to formulate programs and policies to be able to do this. One of these is “one messaging policy“ which is streamlining the different communication arms of the executive department so that information of projects and plans can be verified and properly disseminated to the public,” sabi ni Rodriguez.

Si ANWARAY Partylist Rep. Bem Noel, ibinida ang panukalang batas na House Bill 2971 o An Act Criminalizing the Creation and Dissemination of Fake News bilang amyenda sa ilang probisyon ng Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

“It cannot be stressed enough that nowadays…people have been mistreated and misinformed about what they considered to be data and facts through the advent of fake news. Not even credible sources like media outlets and broadcast stations were spared for the false information spread out by paid trolls to distort truth and deliberately mislead people to think the opposite of what is actually happening,” sabi ni Noel.

Sabi ni Noel, hindi dapat hayaan na lang ang mga nagpapakalat ng fake news o misinformation na hindi mapapanagot sa kanilang mga kasalanan kaya kailangan ng mga bagong batas sa pamamagitan ng HB 2971.

Kasama ng ANWARAY Partylist sa paghahain ng batas na ito ang ilang pang mga kapwa mambabatas sa Kongreso.

Aminado naman si Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas (KBP) spokesman Atty. Rudolph Juralbal na nababahala ito sa pagkalat ng misinformation at disinformation.

Nagiging malaking negosyo na rin aniya ang pagpapakalat ng mga maling impormasyon gamit ang teknolohiya.

“We all know that technology has bred - cause the breeding of media platforms especially in cyberspace and this has allowed to be called 'journalists' legitimate or not and this is a growing concern because the access to information in the cyberspace has created misinformation and disinformation. To us in broadcast media, who are legitimate and accountable broadcast media organizations- this poses serious threats because the peddlers of this misinformation and disinformation have no accountability,” sabi ni Juralbal.

Paalala ni Juralbal na dapat pag-isipang mabuti ang posibleng mga interventions ng pamahalaan sa usapin ng trabaho ng mga lehitimong mamamahayag.

“Do we want government interventions and to what extent….let us bear in mind that in the interpretations of laws..things can more become monsters and not the solutions that they were initially thought to be,” ani Juralbal.

RED-TAGGING

Sa usapin ng red-tagging, sinabi ni Rodriguez na wala sa polisiya ng Marcos administration ang mag-redtag ng sinuman.

"Wala naman kaming policy na ganon, it is not the policy of the Marcos administration,” sabi ni Rodriquez.

Nagpaalala naman si Juralbal sa mga opisyal ng militar at iba pang taong gobyerno na mali ang pagtawag sa mga progresibong grupo o indibidwal na mainit sa pamahalaan bilang mga makakaliwa at komunista.

“Ilang beses kong na-encounter ang kaibigan na military saying… makakaliwa, komunista. Ang illegal is the armed conflict against the government…the part of democracy is It’s old school branding….it's part of democratic process. Medyo nakakaalarma yung paggamit ng makakaliwa…it's part of the whole democratic process. sa aking iyung red-tagging is disinformation yun,” sabi ni Juralbal.

Naniniwala si Juralbal na malaking bagay para labanan ang misinformation o disinformation ay ang tamang edukasyon sa kung ano ang tama.

Dapat din aniyang maging maingat sa pagsasabatas ng mga panukala laban sa disinformation.

