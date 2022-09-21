Kabataan Party List Rep. Raoul Manuel questioned the increasing amortization for low-cost government housing units in Pandi, Bulacan, which were occupied by and eventually awarded to members of urban poor group KADAMAY.

Manuel raised this during the House plenary debates on the proposed 2023 budget of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development, and its attached agency/corporations.

DHSUD’s budget sponsor, Navotas Rep. Toby Tiangco, explained that the increasing amortization is standard in all projects of the National Housing Authority.

He added that the escalation in monthly amortization for the units is not excessive, with amounts at P312.65 from the 1st to 4th year, P426.65 for the 5th to 8th year, and P637.65 for the 9th to 10th year.

"Bakit ito pataas ng pataas habang pababa naman ang kalidad ng buhay sa bansa, at mataas na rin ang presyo ng mga bilihin?” Manuel asked.

“Kung tayo ay nasa framework na i-provide ang housing bilang isang social service, dapat ay hindi siya nasa-subject sa pagsabay ng ilang market indicators natin, lalo na’t ‘yung ating pinag-uusapan ding housing units na in-award sa Pandi ay pinaglumaan na,” he added.

"Itong escalation ay standard sa lahat ng proyekto ng NHA. At syempre titingnan din natin ang value of money pagdating ng ilang taon. Syempre sa unang taon, ‘yung P312.65, pagdating naman sa 5th year, tataas na rin ang kita ng tao, tataas na rin ang minimum wage sa panahon na ‘yun. Hindi naman taun-taon ang escalation. Mayroong schedule of escalation na sinusunod ang NHA sa lahat ng proyekto,” Tiangco explained.

“Hindi naman siguro kalakihan. Because kailangan naman din ng revolving fund ng NHA, because marami rin silang mga proyekto, na ‘pag hindi naibalik ang pera, hindi rin lalu makakapagpatayo ng mga bahay, at lalu lang maaapektuhan ang ating mga kababayan,” he added.

Tiangco noted that housing backlog in the country is at 6 million units. He said NHA’s budget requirement for ongoing projects is at P36 billion, but national government subsidy is only at P2 billion.

"Naiintindihan namin ang katayuan ng ating mga kababayan, ngunit alam natin na mas marami pa ang walang pabahay. So paano natin sila mabibigyan ng pabahay kung magkakaroon palagi ng deficit ang NHA?” Tiangco added.

“It’s a social problem that should be solved sa ibang paraan din. Dapat magkaroon ng magandang trabaho ‘yung tao, dapat tumaas ‘yung kita ng tao, para naman itong risonableng escalation na ginagawa ng NHA ay mabayaran,” he noted.

The House of Representatives terminated on Wednesday the plenary debates on the proposed 2023 budget of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development, and its attached agency/corporations.