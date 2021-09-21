Magnitude-5 quake rocks Occidental Mindoro

Courtesy PHIVOLCS

MANILA—A magnitude-5 quake rocked Occidental Mindoro early Wednesday, the state seismology bureau said.

The quake’s epicenter was traced 11 kilometers northwest of Mamburao town, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

It was tectonic in origin with a depth of focus of 11 kilometers.

The tremor was felt in the following areas:

Intensity III - Malvar, Batangas

Intensity II - Quezon City

The following instrumental intensities were also recorded:

Intensity IV- Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro

Intensity III- Tagaytay City

Intensity II- Muntinlupa City; Batangas City and Calatagan, Batangas,Mauban, Mulanay and Dolores, Quezon

Intensity I-Lopez, Quezon; Carmona, Cavite; Plaridel, Bulacan

No damage to structure was expected, but there could be aftershocks, Phivolcs said.