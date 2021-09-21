Magnitude-4.9 quake rocks Occidental Mindoro

Courtesy PHIVOLCS

MANILA (UPDATE)—A magnitude-4.9 quake, previously recorded as a magnitude 5, rocked Occidental Mindoro early Wednesday, the state seismology bureau said.

The quake’s epicenter was traced 11 kilometers northwest of Mamburao town, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

It was tectonic in origin with a depth of focus of 11 kilometers.

The tremor was felt in the following areas:

Intensity IV - Mamburao, Abra de Ilog, and Paluan, Occidental Mindoro; Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro

Intesity III - Mabini, Malvar, and Tingloy, Batangas

Intensity II - Bauan, Batangas; Tagaytay City; Quezon City

Intensity I - Talisay, Batangas

The following instrumental intensities were also recorded:

IIntensity IV - Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro

Intensity III - Tagaytay City

Intensity II - Muntinlupa City; Batangas City and Calatagan, Batangas,Mauban, Mulanay and Dolores, Quezon

Intensity I - Carmona, Cavite; Plaridel, Bulacan

Phivolcs recorded 5 aftershocks in a span of one and half hours, ranging between 2.1 and 2.6.

No damage to structures was expected, Phivolcs added.