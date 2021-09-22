Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA—The end-referral COVID-19 hospital in the island province of Batanes lacks drugs used to treat the illness, its director said Wednesday.

The Batanes General Hospital has 13 patients occupying 24 beds allocated for COVID-19, according to its medical chief, Dr. Jeffrey Canceran.

Of the total, 3 were severe cases, 7 were moderate, while 3 were mild, Canceran said.

" 'Yung mild tsaka moderate stable na po sila. Tatapusin lang nila mga gamot nila . . . 'Yung 3 severe case natin, 'yung isa unvaccinated na 39-year-old. 'Yung dalawang 60 and above stable naman sila so far and we hope mag-improve sila," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(The mild and moderate cases are stable. They are just going to finish their medicines . . . One of the 3 severe cases is a 39-year-old unvaccinated patient. The other two are aged 60 and above and they're stable. We hope their conditions improve.)

" 'Yun lang po meron tayong pagkukulang ng gamot dito lalo sa pagti-treat ng severe case," he added, noting that the facility is a Level 1 hospital.

(We lack medicines here, especially in treating severe cases.)

The hospital is coordinating with DOH on upgrading its level, Canceran said.

The virus probably spread through community transmission, according to Canceran.

"Ang posibleng dahilan siguro dito kay bagyong Kiko kasi malaki po ang damage sa probinsiya, lalo po ang ating quarantine facilities," he said.

(The possible cause is probably because Typhoon Kiko left a huge damage on the province, especially on our quarantine facilities.)

"The most is 'yung sa tubig po. S'yempre walang power, mga tao po kaniya-kaniyang igib ng kanilang mga tubig kaya nawawala po ang minimum health protocols na pinapasunod."

(The most affected is water supply, when there's no power, people tend to forget observing minimum health protocols when fetching water.)

Half of the province's target population have been vaccinated, Canceran added.

The provincial government earlier declared a state of calamity after Batanes was battered by Typhoon Kiko. It will be under enhanced community quarantine, the strictest in 4 levels, for 2 weeks or until October 4.