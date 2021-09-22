MAYNILA— Walong madre sa Congregation of the Religious of The Virgin Mary (RVM Sisters) ang nasawi matapos magpositibo sa COVID-19.

Nasa edad 80 hanggang 90 ang mga nasawi, at kabilang sila sa 62 madre na nananatili sa St. Joseph Home and Convent sa Quezon City na nagpositibo sa virus.

"The personnel are still young so they are on the road to recovery. Some Sisters are moving from symptomatic to asymptomatic. Eight of the Sisters, aged 90s and 80s, afflicted with COVID returned home to our heavenly Father," ani RVM Sister Ma. Anicia Co, tagapagsalita ng kongregasyon.

Pinabulaanan din ng kongregasyon ang balita na ang hindi pagpapabakuna ng mga madre at mga personnel ang dahilan ng pagkalat ng sakit sa kumbento sapagkat nagkaroon ng bakunahan noong Mayo at Hunyo sa kanilang hanay.

Ang hindi lamang nabakunahan anila ay ang walong madre na nasawi dahil mayroon na silang mga karamdaman.

"It was not the decision of the RVM congregation nor the leaders nor the Sister Administrator of the St. Joseph Home that they would not be vaccinated. The Sister Administrator actually followed up later for their vaccination but it did not come soon," ani Co.

Samantala, nagpositibo sa COVID-19 ang 19 madre sa Stella Maris Convent, kung saan ang index case ay isang madre na lumabas para bumili ng pangangailangan.

Naka-lockdown ngayon ang kumbento kaya ang barangay ay tumutulong para sa mga pangangailangan ng mga madre at empleyado.

— Ulat ni Zyann Ambrosio, ABS-CBN News

