TINGNAN: ‘Bright turquoise’ na view ng Earth tampok sa larawan ng NASA

MAYNILA — “What a lovely home you have.⁣”

⁣

Tampok sa larawan ng National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) ang view ng “bright turquoise” ng Earth nitong Martes.

Tanaw sa larawan na kuha ng isa sa kanilang astronauts ang Cuba, The Bahamas, at southern Florida.

“Everything matches. The deep blues and bright turquoises surrounding Cuba, The Bahamas, and southern Florida complement each other so well,” sinabi ng NASA sa isang Instagram post.

“One of our astronauts captured it beautifully for you in this image taken from the International Space Station's (@iss) cupola.”