More than 25,000 suspected COVID-19 cases successfully isolated: Galvez

Workers rush to complete an isolation facility under construction in Navotas City on September 15, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - More than 25,000 people suspected of having COVID-19 have been successfully isolated, preventing them from further spreading the disease, a government official said Monday.

Sec. Carlito Galvez, the chief implementer of the country's national plan against COVID-19, said they have isolated a total of 25,430 people from the National Capital Region and Regions 3 and 4A.

"Kung ito pong 25,000 na ito ay hindi natin na-isolate, ito po ay magti-triple," he said during Monday's weekly Cabinet meeting with President Rodrigo Duterte.

(If we weren't able to isolate these 25,000 people, the number of cases will triple.)

He also added that most of those people they brought to the government isolation facilities are residents of densely populated areas who are having trouble with home quarantine.

"Sa Metro Manila, naging aggressive po tayo sa pagkuha sa mga positive doon sa mga areas na hindi po ma-implement na mabuti 'yung home quarantine," Galvez said.

(In Metro Manila, we became more aggressive in taking those who tested positive from areas where they cannot properly practice home quarantine.)

Galvez also said more mayors are implementing a "no home quarantine policy" for confirmed COVID-19 cases in their areas to prevent the spread of the disease.

As of Monday, the Philippines has a total of 290,190 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of this number, 4,999 have died, while 230,233 have recovered.

There are also 54,958 active cases or those currently infected with COVID-19 in the country.