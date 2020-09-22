Locsin praises white sand of Manila Bay, vows to fix filling of US Embassy moat

MANILA - Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin, Jr. on Tuesday praised the Manila Bay white sand project even as he said he would “fix” the filling of the adjacent moat of the US Embassy Manila.



Posting photos of his visit at the dolomite-filled portion of the Manila Bay coast on Twitter, Locsin said he was “stunned by the beauty and vast possibility for tourism” of Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu’s “idea” of having a white sand beach, calling it “pure genius.” He also said that marine life is appearing.



We filled in moat of US embassy to keep threats at Bay—get it? Will fix that. I was stunned by the beauty and vast possibility for tourism of Cimatu’s idea of a white sand beach from end to end. DENR & DPWH show it can be done in half a year. Pure genius. Marine life appearing. pic.twitter.com/ajosPXGQnE — Teddy Locsin Jr. (@teddyboylocsin) September 22, 2020







A moat is defined as “a deep, wide ditch surrounding a castle, fort, or town, typically filled with water and intended as a defense against attack.”

The portion of the coast filled with white sand is beside the US Embassy compound on Roxas Boulevard.



A US official is seen in one of the photos with Locsin on his tour.

