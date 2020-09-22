DFA reports 6 new COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad; total now at 10,417

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 climbed to 10,417 Tuesday with 6 new additional cases recorded, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

Only 3,009, however, are currently being treated for the disease as 6,629 of those infected have recovered, and 779 have died.

The DFA reported 10 new recoveries, and 1 new fatality on Tuesday.

Today, the DFA reports 1 new fatality from COVID-19 among our nationals abroad. Meanwhile, there are 6 new confirmed cases & 10 new recoveries recorded in Asia and the Pacific and Europe. Furthermore, DOH-verified cases are now at 2,104, (1/3)@teddyboylocsin pic.twitter.com/mkPwdCctWP — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) September 22, 2020

Those undergoing treatment for COVID-19 are broken down as follows by region: 332 in the Asia Pacific, 189 in Europe, 2,322 in the Middle East and Africa, and 166 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, the novel coronavirus has so far sickened 291,789 people. The tally includes 5,049 deaths, 230,643 recoveries, and 56,097 active cases.

- With a report from Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News

