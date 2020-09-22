DFA raises alert level 2 in Mali, urges Pinoys to prepare for evacuation

MANILA— Filipinos based in Mali were urged to restrict movement and prepare for evacuation as the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) raised Alert Level 2 there, warning of threats to security due to political unrest.

“Filipinos in Mali are advised to coordinate with the Philippine Embassy in Rabat, Morocco for further advisories and may contact them at +212-694202178 or via email at [email protected],” the DFA said in a statement Tuesday.

The DFA said it elevated its alert level for Mali on Sept. 18.

“Alert Level 2 is issued when there are threats to the life, security, and property of Filipinos arising from internal disturbances, instability, and/or external threat,” the DFA said.

The DFA said that during alert level 2, Filipinos are instructed to restrict non-essential movement, avoid public places and prepare for evacuation.

Mali just installed a transition government after a coup forced its president to resign. Elections are expected to be held in several months to return the African nation to civilian rule.