Davao City lifts liquor ban but sale curfew remains

MANILA - Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio lifted the liquor ban in Davao City but limited the hours of its sale and consumption beginning Monday, documents showed.

The mayor, in an executive order, said the "selling, serving, or consuming" of liquor in public were prohibited from 1 a.m to 8 a.m.

Businesses that primarily serve alcoholic drinks are also "not allowed to operate under any form of community quarantine," the mayor said.

Restaurants and fast food businesses, however, are allowed to serve a maximum of 2 alcoholic drinks per customer.

Local governments earlier banned liquor sale in their jurisdictions as the country quarantined millions to control the COVID-19 spread.