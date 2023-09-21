A produce vendor attends to the store’s inventory of both local and imported onions at a public market in Marikina City on January 25, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. is seeking the speedy passage of a bill imposing grave punishment on agricultural economic sabotage, a document showed Thursday.

Marcos Jr. certified as urgent Senate Bill No. 2432 in a letter to Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri.

Bills certified as urgent bypass the requirement for three readings on three separate days before passage, but only under specific circumstances.

Senate Bill 2432 repeals the Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Act. The new measure seeks to punish economic sabotage or the smuggling, hoarding, profiteering, and cartel of agricultural and fishery products with life imprisonment and a fine thrice the value of the goods, Press Secretary Cheloy Garafil said.

Any government employee found to be an accomplice in the crime will be perpetually disqualified from holding public office, will not be able to participate in any public election, and will have their employment benefits forfeited, the bill added.

It also gives authorities the right to confiscate agri-fishery products and the properties used to commit economic sabotage, such as vehicles, vessels, aircraft, and warehouses.

The President, also the concurrent agriculture chief, had blamed the high prices of sugar, onions, and rice on smugglers and hoarders.