'Malala na ito': Senators outraged by video of airport staff 'swallowing stolen cash'

MANILA — At least 3 senators on Thursday expressed shock and embarrassment after a video of an airport employee supposedly swallowing a wad of cash allegedly stolen from a passenger went viral on social media.

"Nakakagalit at nakakahiya ang pangyayaring ito. Parang hindi nauubusan ng gimik ang mga kawatan sa airport," said Sen. Grace Poe, chairperson of the Senate public services panel.

According to the Office of Transportation Security (OTS), the said employee was immediately relieved and will face administrative and criminal charges.

But according to Poe, she received reports that the employee did not act on her own.

"Maaaring ang nakita sa CCTV ay hindi ang buong kwento... Umaasa tayo na matutunton agad ng awtoridad ang mga sangkot dito sa kanilang imbestigasyon," she said.

Meanwhile, Sen. Ronald dela Rosa said the incident should be addressed immediately.

"Malala na ito kung totoong kinakain ang pera just to avoid getting caught. We are hurting our own reputation before the international arena if this crime is not being addressed immediately," Dela Rosa said.

Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva said he was saddened by the incident as this would affect our efforts to attract tourists in the country.

"How to 'Love the Philippines' kung ganito po tayo? Nakakalungkot at nakakahiya... Hindi po ito ang unang insidente ng pagnanakaw sa airport, pero tila walang takot ang iba sa patuloy na paggawa ng krimen. Nakaisip na naman po sila ng bagong estilo ng pagpapalusot," he lamented.

"Bigyan naman po natin sila ng happy experience, 'wag horror story," Villanueva added.

Both Poe and Villanueva asked airport agencies to conduct proper assessment of applicants.

"Dapat magsagawa ng retraining at assessment sa mga airport personnel, at maging mapanuri sa pagtanggap ng aplikante para matiyak na hindi tayo nagpapasweldo sa mga kawatan," Villanueva said.

"We ask the airport security office to properly vet applicants and reinterview existing employees to determine their qualifications and evaluate their performance," Poe said.

