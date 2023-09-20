ITCZ in Mindanao, fair weather in Metro Manila for next 2-3 days: PAGASA

Watch more News on iWantTFC

An intertropical convergence zone will continue to affect Mindanao while fair weather conditions will prevail over Metro Manila and the rest of the country in the next 2-3 days, weather bureau PAGASA said Thursday.

PAGASA weather forecaster Rhea Torres said the ITCZ will bring cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms in Davao Region, Caraga, and Eastern Visayas, which could bring flash floods or landslides.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.