Brosas slams Remulla over 'NPA' tag on 2 activists: 'Wag naman kayong ganiyan'

MANILA — A tearful and frustrated Gabriela Rep. Arlene Brosas lost her composure Thursday as she castigated Department of Justice (DOJ) Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla over his comments on 2 environmental activists.

Environmentalists Jhed Reiyana Tamano and Jonila Castro claimed in Tuesday morning's press conference organized by the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict that they were abducted and threatened by soldiers, contrary to reports that they voluntarily surrendered.

Remulla accused the two activists of following a "new playbook" of communist rebels, supposedly in a bid to gain public sympathy.

But Brosas took offense at Remulla's statement.

"We wish the Justice Department had been more prudent and discerning in its statements on these issues. Buhay at kamatayan ang nangyayari sa mga mamamayan natin, wag naman kayong ganiyan," she said.

"I have so many questions on the DOJ. I move to defer the budget," Brosas said.

The department's budget sponsor then defended Remulla's remark, which drew Brosas to tears.

"Paano maa-assure yung impartiality ng Department of Justice on the investigation given that the statements made by Sec. Remulla seems to be very biased against Jed and Jonila, and seems to have already painted the 2 environmental activists as part of the CPP-NPA," Brosas said.

The plenary had no action on Brosas' motion as it was suspended and when it was resumed, the session moved on to other matters.

