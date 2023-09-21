MANILA — Twenty nine barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan candidates may face disqualification cases due to premature campaigning, according to Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chairman George Garcia.

Garcia said they will start filing cases next week.

In a Viber message, he gave the following figures as of Sept. 21:

Total Show Cause Orders (SCO) issued - 1,382

Answers to SCO received - 157

Possible number of DQ case upon initial assessment - 29

No factual basis ( dropped complaints) - 76

The election period began on August 28, which was also the first day of filing of certificates of candidacy (COC).

COCs can be submitted until September 2.

An individual will be considered a candidate the moment he or she files a COC, and would only be allowed to campaign from October 19 to 28.