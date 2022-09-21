Cebu gov bans swimming, other activities off Cordova

Cebu Governor Gwen Garcia has issued a new executive order prohibiting public swimming and similar activities in all of the waters surrounding the town of Cordova.

This, after the Department of Environment and Natural Resources confirmed the presence of fecal coliform through ambient coastal water sampling in the area of Barangay Catarman.

“There is an urgent need to immediately prohibit public swimming and similar activities found within the coastal waters of Cordova, Cebu delineated by the technical descriptions,” said Garcia in her order.

The Department of Health earlier issued a similar advisory but only covering the specific barangay of Catarman.

Garcia's order bans swimming and other activities in all of the areas covering the town.

The new order stemmed from a meeting with the owners of the floating cottages who refused to remove their structures.

Garcia ordered them removed until the last week of August to give way for rehabilitation of the town’s waters.

During the meeting, the governor gave them until October 5 before she sends in demolition teams.

The provincial government said it will give P10,000 financial assistance each to affected owners.

There are 73 owners of floating cottages while 54 are owners of fixed structures. Moreover, 147 boat operators whose livelihoods will be affected by the order will also receive P5,000.