MANILA - History and social sciences professors of the University of the Philippines in Diliman, Quezon City came together Tuesday to commemorate the declaration by the late President Ferdinand Marcos of Martial Law in the Philippines 49 years ago, and discuss why the Filipino people must never forget.

Prof. Miriam Coronel Ferrer of the Department of Political Science said there was the element of fear during that period that made it seemed like it was peaceful.

“Then and now, actually. Censorhip, self-censorship sa press. They don’t publish, ganun lang. Ano yung pina-publish nila, 'yung ina-allow lang na parameters ng state, mga press releases. Parang nagkakaroon ka ng semblance ng quieter, and so on. Pero underneath, nandoon yun e. Hindi tahimik. Dahil maganda ang buhay, maayos lahat, siguro sa iba ganun ang nangyari,” Ferrer said.

(They only publish what's within the parameters of the state, their press releases. So, there's a semblance of a quieter society. But underneath, it's not orderly. Maybe, for others, life was good.)

Prof. Mel Luna of the Social Work and Community Development said those who say that Martial Law was peaceful probably heard the narratives of those who were not impacted by its effect.

“Kung hindi ka naapektuhan ng Martial Law, you’ll have a good narrative. Pero hindi mawawala yung katotohanan na nagkaroon ng violence at nagkaroon ng violation of human rights. Yung mga yun, hindi pwedeng itaboy. Hindi pwedeng ma-revise yun kasi naganap na yun,” Luna said.

(If you were not affected by the Martial Law, you'll have a good narrative. But the truth about the violence and human rights violations cannot be denied and dismissed. Those can't be revised because those happened.)

Prof. Francisco Lara of the Department of Sociology said a lot of people think about the initial effects of Martial Law.

“The loss of disorder in the street, noisy activists… That is the only thing they remember now that gives them the impression that period was good. But that is not the entirety of Martial Law,” Lara said.

Lara said Martial Law is a blunt instrument that could snuff out the growing incidence of violent conflicts as it did in 1972, and two other times when it was declared in 2009 during the massacre of 57 people in Ampatuan, Maguindanao, and in 2017 during the Marawi siege.

“But not for long. Certainly, it was an unsustainable instrument and worse, it created new forms of violence. It transformed the nature, the intensity, and the magnitude of violence. Short-lived, a reduction in violence in exchange for a long term more violent episodes happening right after the declaration,” he said.

But should victims of human rights violations during the Martial Law period be considered as collateral damage as part of the war against rebellion?

Prof. Julkipli Wadi of the Institute of Islamic Studies said it is dangerous to think that way. He said civilians caught in the middle of conflict bear the wounds of war.

“Maaring mabilis magkasundo yung gobyerno at mga rebelde. Ang problema, yung sugat na naramdaman ng sibilyan, 'yun ay 'di subject to negotiation dahil dadalhin nila yun ng matagal," Wadi said.

(The government and rebels can easily reconcile. The problem is in the wounds of conflict-affected civilians, which can't be subject to negotiation because they will carry that for a long time.)

"In fact, yun ang magiging dahilan kung bakit may mamumuo na namang rebelyon. Bakit may radicalism pa? Bakit may extremism pa? Because the pain they have suffered under the Marcos regime was not addressed lest it was in fact aggravated so they were left with no choice but embrace radicalism or even terrorism."

(In fact, that is the reason why there's a brewing rebellion. Why is there radicalism and extremism?)

"So, delikado yung kaisipan na ok lang yung collateral damage. Hindi tayo pumapayag sa ganyan kasi masama ang ating karanasan doon sa spillover ng conflict dahil ang tinatamaan, ang sibilyan,” Wadi said.

(To think that having collateral damage is fine, is dangerous. We don't agree with that, because we had a bad experience from the spillover of a conflict, which affected civilians.)

Proclamation No. 1081, placing the entire Philippines under Martial Law, was dated September 21, 1972. It was publicly announced though by Marcos only two days later.

The period, which officially ended in 1981, was marred with human rights violations, with nearly 10,000 documented victims suing Marcos at a US District Court in Hawaii (some said victims of abuses could go as high as around 30,000 if nameless victims are included), and massive corruption.



After the downfall of Marcos in 1986, his family was able to return to power some years later. His only son and namesake said he is eyeing a national post in next year’s election, while daughter Imee is a sitting senator.

Some argue that the son should not bear the sins of the father.

“We will grant that. Maaring walang kinalaman yung mga Marcos siblings ngayon na nasa pulitika pa rin, doon sa pag-declare ng Martial Law at ibang decisions na in-undertake,” said Ferrer.

(The Marcos siblings now in power may have nothing to do with the Martial Law declaration and related decisions that were undertaken.)

"But to continue to deny that these things happened, to whitewash the truth, and in fact to reverse the truth with fake YouTube productions, fake memes, hindi 'yun forgivable (those are not forgivable).”

Ferrer pointed out that the Marcos children were not kids anymore throughout Martial Law.

“They were not innocent children. Alam nila yung mga nangyari. Nagpasasa sila sa mga nangyari. Tinanggap nila 'yan at hanggang ngayon, ipinagtatanggol pa nila,” she said.

Prof. Ferdinand Llanes of the Department of History said part of the authoritarian system was to deny the public information.

“That partly answers the question why until now meron tayong parang false memory. I am a historian and important sa atin ang memory. Ang palagay ko, may malaking space o gap doon sa ating collective memory. Part of that is violence on our memory, talagang binago yung memory,” he said.

Wadi hopes the Filipino people continue to learn from the lessons of Martial Law.

“Hopefully, we translate this lesson into something tangible that the youth, the new generation, would learn from it and they would not repeat the same mistake,” he said.

For Ferrer, she said authoritarianism continue to exist within a democratic system because the political class are willing to play the game of the chief executive so long as it benefits them.

“Marcos was not alone. He was supported by a lot of other people who benefited in and out of government and created precisely that kind of experience that we should really never forget,” she said.

It is UP Diliman's second of day of the virtual commemoration of the declaration of Martial Law.

The week-long event, with the theme "Dambana ng Gunita: Mga Batayang Katotohanan at Aral ng Batas Militar”, aims to honor the struggle of the Filipino people under the authoritarian regime and UP’s contribution to the uprising against the Marcos dictatorship.

