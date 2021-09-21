TOTAL NO. OF DEATHS ALSO BREACH 37,000

Health workers inoculate San Fernando, Pampanga residents under the A4 category against COVID-19 during the Office of the Vice President’s Vaccine Express initiative at the Laus Convention Center on September 17, 2021. Jay Ganzon, OVP

MANILA - The total number of COVID-19 infections in the Philippines on Tuesday surpassed the 2.4 million-mark after the health department confirmed 16,361 more cases.

Based on the Department of Health's (DOH) latest bulletin, the country now has 2,401,916 overall recorded cases, of which 171,142 or 7.1 percent are active.

The agency said the relatively few cases for the day was due to the "lower laboratory output last Sunday."

The ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group (IRG) said Tuesday's number of new cases is the lowest in nearly 3 weeks or since Sept. 1 when the country registered 14,216.

Positivity rate is 27 percent, based on the results of 48,262 people screened for the virus on Sunday. It is the lowest in five days, ABS-CBN Data Analytics head Edson Guido said.

Guido noted that the country is reporting some 100,000 new cases every 5 days.

"September has now surpassed August as the worst month in terms of total cases," he said.

There were also 140 new deaths and 21,974 more recuperations.

The day's newly announced fatalities, 60 of which were first classified as recoveries, is the lowest in more than a week or since Sept. 11 when the DOH reported 79 deaths.

The figures pushed the country's death toll to 37,074, and overall recoveries to 2,193,700.

Four laboratories failed to submit data on time.

More details to follow.