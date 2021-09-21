Titled “Keep the Faith, Be a hero, Get your Dose, Fight Coronavirus," Philippine Post Office's newest stamp series features illustrations of people from all walks of life who have gotten their jabs against COVID-19. Photo courtesy of PHLPost

MANILA— The Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) has released a stamp series meant to encourage more people to have their coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination as the country continues to fight the fast-spreading virus.

Called “Keep the Faith, Be a hero, Get your Dose, Fight Coronavirus,” the stamp series features illustrations of people from all walks of life, such as economic frontliners, senior citizens and others who have received their COVID-19 shots.

It is the second in the series of COVID-19 stamps released by the national post office, the first centered on frontliners' efforts to contain the virus, which was released last year.

The stamp series was launched with Olympic gold medalists Hidilyn Diaz, Carlo Paalam, Nesthy Petecio, and Eumir Marcial, along with the iconic Jollibee mascot.

In a press release, PHLPost said the new stamps are meant to encourage vaccination "in order to save your family, save the economy, save your country and save lives, by getting your dose to fight Coronavirus."

“The stamps are all inclusive of people from all walks of life who are being recognized as HEROES in our fight against COVID-19,” PHLPost Postmaster General Norman Fulgencio said in a statement.

He added: “What we only need to do now while facing this pandemic is to unite and hopefully our people will get vaccinated to help our country move forward.”

“Likewise, it is vital that Filipinos continue to keep the faith intact as one community in solidarity with one another in order to ease the burden of the health care sector,” he said.

The stamps come in 8 "illustrated designs of ordinary people," done by creative art director Rodine Teodoro, with in-house philatelic artist Ryman Dominic Albuladora applying the layout's finishing touches.

The Post Office has printed a total of 80,000 pieces, which can be purchased along with the first day cover envelopes at the Manila Central Post Office's The Stamp Shop.

As of September 19, 41,414,015 vaccine jabs have been administered in the country. Some 18,560,409 are already fully vaccinated against the respiratory disease.